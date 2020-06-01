All apartments in Valrico
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:50 PM

2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE

2213 Parkwood Drive · (813) 662-9363
Location

2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all. A spacious open kitchen with all STAINLESS APPLIANCES, pantry breakfast bar, gorgeous WOOD CABINETS, eat-in breakfast area and GRANITE COUNTER TOPS all open to the family room with stone FIREPLACE and built in shelving. Plenty of room for entertaining as you walk outside the double sliding glass doors onto the HUGE SCREENED LANAI with SPARKLING BLUE POOL and oversized FENCED BACK YARD. Need a place to park you boat or RV? This yard has it. Separate FORMAL LIVING ROOM gives you the perfect space for a sitting room. Master suite with new laminate wood floors and private bathroom. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM is oversized with extra cabinets for storage and a wash sink. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. ACCEPTING PETS with approval. Ideally located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, and Brandon Town Center. Do not miss your chance to live in this delightful home and be part of a wonderful community! This one will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
