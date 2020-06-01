2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all. A spacious open kitchen with all STAINLESS APPLIANCES, pantry breakfast bar, gorgeous WOOD CABINETS, eat-in breakfast area and GRANITE COUNTER TOPS all open to the family room with stone FIREPLACE and built in shelving. Plenty of room for entertaining as you walk outside the double sliding glass doors onto the HUGE SCREENED LANAI with SPARKLING BLUE POOL and oversized FENCED BACK YARD. Need a place to park you boat or RV? This yard has it. Separate FORMAL LIVING ROOM gives you the perfect space for a sitting room. Master suite with new laminate wood floors and private bathroom. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM is oversized with extra cabinets for storage and a wash sink. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. ACCEPTING PETS with approval. Ideally located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, and Brandon Town Center. Do not miss your chance to live in this delightful home and be part of a wonderful community! This one will not last.