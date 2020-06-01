2131 Golden Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed pool some paid utils

Oak Valley Townhomes - Contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. WATER INCLUDED! Beautiful community with tons of oak trees! Community pool! Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and the list goes on. Very spacious and open floorplan. The first floor has a large family/dining room combo that leads out to your private screen porch. No backyard neighbors makes it very private! The kitchen is very open, has a breakfast bar and even a trash compactor! Half bathroom just off the family room along with a small storage closet. Upstairs are your two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a washer and dryer. Very well maintained home that will not last long. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE5168680)