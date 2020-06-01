1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).