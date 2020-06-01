All apartments in Valrico
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE

1708 Honey Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Honey Ridge Place, Valrico, FL 33594
Buckhorn Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

