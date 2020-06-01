All apartments in Valrico
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1226 Edgerton Drive

1226 Edgerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Edgerton Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Remodeled Valrico Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 924 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is appli

(RLNE5473238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Edgerton Drive have any available units?
1226 Edgerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1226 Edgerton Drive have?
Some of 1226 Edgerton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Edgerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Edgerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Edgerton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Edgerton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 1226 Edgerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Edgerton Drive offers parking.
Does 1226 Edgerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Edgerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Edgerton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Edgerton Drive has a pool.
Does 1226 Edgerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 Edgerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Edgerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Edgerton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Edgerton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Edgerton Drive has units with air conditioning.

