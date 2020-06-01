Rent Calculator
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
118 Skywood Drive Unit B
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
118 Skywood Drive Unit B
118 Skywood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
118 Skywood Drive, Valrico, FL 33594
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
118B Skywood Drive - 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex 600 sq. ft. with all major appliances, w/d hook-up.
(RLNE5163108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B have any available units?
118 Skywood Drive Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valrico, FL
.
Is 118 Skywood Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
118 Skywood Drive Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Skywood Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valrico
.
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B offer parking?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Skywood Drive Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Skywood Drive Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
