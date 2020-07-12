8700 FRONT BEACH Road

Amenities

PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths w/ 2,201 Sq ft. Every bedroom has its own Bathroom. Includes a double car garage, front & rear entries, first floor patio, and second floor balcony just off the Master Suite. Open concept layout with a large living room equipped with arched openings leading into main living areas. Island Reserve is 1.4 miles away from the Gulf of Mexico and has the best amenities in town including an indoor Basketball Court, 1 Acre sized Lagoon Pool, Fitness Gym, & Theater Room. Apply today! Unfurnished. 1 Year Lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Tenant pays electric/tv/internet.