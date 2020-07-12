All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 FRONT BEACH Road

8700 Front Beach Road · (850) 960-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9103 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2201 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths w/ 2,201 Sq ft. Every bedroom has its own Bathroom. Includes a double car garage, front & rear entries, first floor patio, and second floor balcony just off the Master Suite. Open concept layout with a large living room equipped with arched openings leading into main living areas. Island Reserve is 1.4 miles away from the Gulf of Mexico and has the best amenities in town including an indoor Basketball Court, 1 Acre sized Lagoon Pool, Fitness Gym, & Theater Room. Apply today! Unfurnished. 1 Year Lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Tenant pays electric/tv/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have any available units?
8700 FRONT BEACH Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have?
Some of 8700 FRONT BEACH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 FRONT BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
8700 FRONT BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 FRONT BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Grand Lagoon.
Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have a pool?
Yes, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road has a pool.
Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 FRONT BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8700 FRONT BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
