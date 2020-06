Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

For G & H

This is a LARGE executive office with private entrance, huge storage area, with lots of windows overlooking the well lit parking area.The 2nd space would allow for another desk/office space. The complex is conveniently located aprox. 1 mile west of Hathaway Bridge on PCB. Plenty of parking, beautiful fountains, Key West themed office complex.

Rent excludes sales tax

UTILITIES + INTERNET at $100 per mth.