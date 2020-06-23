All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1

8317 Front Beach Rd · (850) 348-1673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8317 Front Beach Rd, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Promenade Shopping Mall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
COMING SOON
*COMMERCIAL OFFICE* Great downstairs unit located at Promenade Mall, a Key West themed business office complex just 1 mile west of Hathaway Bridge, convenient to Panama City AND Panama City Beach. This office is aprox 1000 sf, has 3 large offices, a beautiful reception area with lots of windows overlooking the courtyard and fountain, and a kitchen area. Unit also has front door and back door entrances. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and CAM fee. Call Lisa Felix for details. 850-819-4961 Full Sail Realty of NWFL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 have any available units?
8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 currently offering any rent specials?
8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 pet-friendly?
No, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Grand Lagoon.
Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 offer parking?
No, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 does not offer parking.
Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 have a pool?
No, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 does not have a pool.
Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 have accessible units?
No, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1 has units with air conditioning.
