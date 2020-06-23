8317 Front Beach Rd. 37- C-1

Amenities

*COMMERCIAL OFFICE* Great downstairs unit located at Promenade Mall, a Key West themed business office complex just 1 mile west of Hathaway Bridge, convenient to Panama City AND Panama City Beach. This office is aprox 1000 sf, has 3 large offices, a beautiful reception area with lots of windows overlooking the courtyard and fountain, and a kitchen area. Unit also has front door and back door entrances. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and CAM fee. Call Lisa Felix for details. 850-819-4961 Full Sail Realty of NWFL