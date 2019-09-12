All apartments in University
3558 Khayyam Avenue

3558 Khayyam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3558 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this cute 2/2 townhome close to UCF and Full Sail University. Half bath downstairs and full bath shared upstairs. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Back patio has a nice view of a small pond. Sorry no pets.Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have any available units?
3558 Khayyam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have?
Some of 3558 Khayyam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 Khayyam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3558 Khayyam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 Khayyam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3558 Khayyam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue offer parking?
No, 3558 Khayyam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3558 Khayyam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have a pool?
No, 3558 Khayyam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3558 Khayyam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3558 Khayyam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3558 Khayyam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3558 Khayyam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
