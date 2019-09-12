3558 Khayyam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this cute 2/2 townhome close to UCF and Full Sail University. Half bath downstairs and full bath shared upstairs. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Back patio has a nice view of a small pond. Sorry no pets.Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.