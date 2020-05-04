3400 N Alafaya Trail

Fully furnished apartment. Furnished with a twin bed. College style. Unlimited amenities Pool Computer room Game room Gym If interested contact me at 4073611845. There is a $200 deposit upon finishing your application but they give you time to pay it
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
