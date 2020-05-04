All apartments in University
3400 N Alafaya Trail

3400 Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Amenities

gym
pool
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
Fully furnished apartment. Furnished with a twin bed. College style. Unlimited amenities
Pool
Computer room
Game room
Gym
If interested contact me at 4073611845. There is a $200 deposit upon finishing your application but they give you time to pay it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have any available units?
3400 N Alafaya Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have?
Some of 3400 N Alafaya Trail's amenities include gym, pool, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 N Alafaya Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3400 N Alafaya Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 N Alafaya Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3400 N Alafaya Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail offer parking?
No, 3400 N Alafaya Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 N Alafaya Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3400 N Alafaya Trail has a pool.
Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have accessible units?
No, 3400 N Alafaya Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 N Alafaya Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 N Alafaya Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 N Alafaya Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

