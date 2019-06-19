All apartments in University
3229 Vishaal Drive

3229 Vishaal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Vishaal Drive, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Villa - Come enjoy this cozy villa in the Sherwood Forest community just minutes from UCF. Unit has a 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms upgraded kitchen, and washer and dryer..
Tile throughout.

(RLNE1960611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Vishaal Drive have any available units?
3229 Vishaal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 3229 Vishaal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Vishaal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Vishaal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Vishaal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 3229 Vishaal Drive offer parking?
No, 3229 Vishaal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3229 Vishaal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3229 Vishaal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Vishaal Drive have a pool?
No, 3229 Vishaal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Vishaal Drive have accessible units?
No, 3229 Vishaal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Vishaal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Vishaal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Vishaal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Vishaal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
