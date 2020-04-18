All apartments in University
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3227 Vishaal Dr

3227 Vishaal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Vishaal Drive, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath Villa for Rent $975 - Come enjoy this cozy villa in the Sherwood Forest community just minutes from UCF. Unit has a 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms upgraded kitchen, and washer and dryer..
Tile throughout.

(RLNE3267127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Vishaal Dr have any available units?
3227 Vishaal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 3227 Vishaal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Vishaal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Vishaal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Vishaal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 3227 Vishaal Dr offer parking?
No, 3227 Vishaal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3227 Vishaal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3227 Vishaal Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Vishaal Dr have a pool?
No, 3227 Vishaal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3227 Vishaal Dr have accessible units?
No, 3227 Vishaal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Vishaal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Vishaal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 Vishaal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 Vishaal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
