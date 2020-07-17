Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

2827 Sanka Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Bonus Room and Fenced back yard in East Orlando! - Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a covered front porch, fenced back yard and carport in East Orlando. The home opens to the Livingroom area that leads into the Eat-In Kitchen equipped with a Refrigerator and Electric Stove. There is a bonus room off the kitchen with access to the back yard. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook-ups. Property has A/C Window Units and Ceiling Fans. The property is conveniently located near UCF, RWC Park, Spectrum Stadium, area restaurants and shopping!

Pets negotiable with prior approval and pet fee.



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5885450)