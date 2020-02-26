All apartments in University
2714 Adela Ave ORANGE

2714 Adela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Adela Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1/2 Duplex For Rent at 2714 Adela Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32826 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1/2 Duplex For Rent at 2714 Adela Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32826. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-367-3936.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Take the FL-408/East-West Expwy exit, EXIT 82A,Take the Alafaya Tr exit, EXIT 21, Turn left onto N Alafaya Trl., Turn right onto Science Dr., Turn right onto Adela Ave.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE have any available units?
2714 Adela Ave ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Adela Ave ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE offer parking?
No, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE have a pool?
No, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2714 Adela Ave ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
