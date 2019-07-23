All apartments in University
Home
/
University, FL
/
2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81

2543 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2543 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!

1st Floor Unit

Available: Immediately

Application fee
$50 per applicant

To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee

Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
Open Monday to Friday; 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Schedule a showing today! 407-275-8950
We are located minutes from
Waterford Lakes, restaurants, shopping, 408, UCF and much more.
Community Ameneties
Basketball court, Tennis court, volleyball court
onsite Laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have any available units?
2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have?
Some of 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 currently offering any rent specials?
2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 is pet friendly.
Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 offer parking?
No, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 does not offer parking.
Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have a pool?
No, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 does not have a pool.
Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have accessible units?
No, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81 has units with air conditioning.
