2543 N. Alafaya Trl # 81

Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!



1st Floor Unit



Available: Immediately



Application fee

$50 per applicant



To apply

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM



One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown

$250 pet fee



Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826

Open Monday to Friday; 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Schedule a showing today! 407-275-8950

We are located minutes from

Waterford Lakes, restaurants, shopping, 408, UCF and much more.

