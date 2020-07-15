Rent Calculator
Home
/
University, FL
/
2530 LANCIEN COURT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2530 LANCIEN COURT
2530 Lancien Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2530 Lancien Court, University, FL 32826
Morningside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated Townhome, all appliances included. Garage, split level, large walk-in closets. Balconies off bedrooms. Gated community. Convenient to all local shops and roadways. Close to UCF.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have any available units?
2530 LANCIEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University, FL
.
What amenities does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have?
Some of 2530 LANCIEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2530 LANCIEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2530 LANCIEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 LANCIEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2530 LANCIEN COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in University
.
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2530 LANCIEN COURT offers parking.
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 LANCIEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have a pool?
No, 2530 LANCIEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2530 LANCIEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 LANCIEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 LANCIEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 LANCIEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
