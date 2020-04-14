2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry 24hr laundry internet access tennis court

Rent Special $995.00 a month for First Three Months!! Remainder of Lease is $1,195.00 a month!



Free 40 inch Smart TV with Move In!



Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!



Available: Immediately



1st Floor Unit



Application fee

$50 per applicant



To apply

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM



One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown

$250 pet fee



Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826



Come take a tour today! 407-275-8950

We are located minutes from waterford lakes,

408, UCF, restaurants and much more

