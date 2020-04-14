2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51

Amenities
Rent Special $995.00 a month for First Three Months!! Remainder of Lease is $1,195.00 a month!
Free 40 inch Smart TV with Move In!
Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!
Available: Immediately
1st Floor Unit
Application fee
$50 per applicant
To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee
Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
Come take a tour today! 407-275-8950
We are located minutes from waterford lakes,
408, UCF, restaurants and much more
Community Amenities
basketball court, tennis court, , onsite 24 hour Laundry Facility.