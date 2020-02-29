2516 N. Alafaya Trl # 27

Amenities
$995 THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL!!
First three months rent $995.00, Rent is $1,195.00 for remainder of lease.
FREE SMART TV with move in! Call 407-921-3558
Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!
Unit does not come furnished. This is the model unit. Multiple units with same layout available for rent. Call today!
Available: Immediately
1st and 2nd Floor Available
Application fee
$50 per applicant
To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee
Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
WINDMILL POINT
2501 N. ALAFAYA TRL
ORLANDO FL 32826
MINUTES FROM WATERFOD LAKES, UCF, 408 AND MUCH MORE.