All apartments in University
Find more places like 2507 Bonneville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2507 Bonneville Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

2507 Bonneville Drive

2507 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2507 Bonneville Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Bonneville Drive have any available units?
2507 Bonneville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 2507 Bonneville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Bonneville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Bonneville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Bonneville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Bonneville Drive offer parking?
No, 2507 Bonneville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Bonneville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Bonneville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Bonneville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2507 Bonneville Drive has a pool.
Does 2507 Bonneville Drive have accessible units?
No, 2507 Bonneville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Bonneville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Bonneville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 Bonneville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 Bonneville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology