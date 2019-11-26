2202 Justin Ave

**APP PENDING- DO NOT APPLY!****3/2 with 2 car garage in Orlando** - 3/2/2 with living and dining room. All major appliances. All tile flooring. Fenced yard. W/D hook-ups. Lawn Care Included. Call for more details! LB JE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
