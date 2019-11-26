All apartments in University
Find more places like 2202 Justin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2202 Justin Ave
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2202 Justin Ave

2202 Justin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2202 Justin Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**APP PENDING- DO NOT APPLY!****3/2 with 2 car garage in Orlando** - 3/2/2 with living and dining room. All major appliances. All tile flooring. Fenced yard. W/D hook-ups. Lawn Care Included. Call for more details! LB JE

(RLNE4410645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Justin Ave have any available units?
2202 Justin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 2202 Justin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Justin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Justin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Justin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2202 Justin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Justin Ave offers parking.
Does 2202 Justin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Justin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Justin Ave have a pool?
No, 2202 Justin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Justin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2202 Justin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Justin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Justin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Justin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Justin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology