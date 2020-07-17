Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE Available 09/11/20 Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - $2195.00 - 4/3, 3 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator & Microwave, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Bonus Room, Master Bathroom Garden Tub, Carpet and Tile Throughout Home, Screened Patio and Pool, Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court, Clubhouse & Playground, Lawn and Pool Care Included, Pets Ok with $500.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Year Built: 1994/ 2457 Sqft.



Directions: From 417 S, exit at 41 Red Bug Lake, heading towards Oviedo Red Bug Lake become Mitchell Hammock, turn R onto Alafaya/434, L on Mcculloch, R on Worchester, L on Lymington, turn R to stay on Lymington. Within walking distance of UCF.



