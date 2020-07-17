All apartments in University
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE

14922 Lymington Circle · (407) 333-1010 ext. 3
Location

14922 Lymington Circle, University, FL 32826
University Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE · Avail. Sep 11

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE Available 09/11/20 Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - $2195.00 - 4/3, 3 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator & Microwave, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Bonus Room, Master Bathroom Garden Tub, Carpet and Tile Throughout Home, Screened Patio and Pool, Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court, Clubhouse & Playground, Lawn and Pool Care Included, Pets Ok with $500.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Year Built: 1994/ 2457 Sqft.

Directions: From 417 S, exit at 41 Red Bug Lake, heading towards Oviedo Red Bug Lake become Mitchell Hammock, turn R onto Alafaya/434, L on Mcculloch, R on Worchester, L on Lymington, turn R to stay on Lymington. Within walking distance of UCF.

(RLNE3368488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have any available units?
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have?
Some of 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE offer parking?
Yes, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE offers parking.
Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have a pool?
Yes, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE has a pool.
Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE does not have units with air conditioning.
