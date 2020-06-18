All apartments in University
14002 Ithaca Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

14002 Ithaca Way

14002 Ithaca Way · (407) 901-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14002 Ithaca Way, University, FL 32826

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14002 Ithaca Way · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando w/ New Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Flooring! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a split bedroom floorplan, walk in closet and a double car garage with a covered front porch on a corner lot. House is carpeted. NEW Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove and Washer/Dryer.

Location Features: Local Area Shopping and Entertainment, Just a short drive away from UCF Arboretum, Addition Arena, Spectrum Stadium, Fairways Country Club and Econ River Wilderness Area.

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5770263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 Ithaca Way have any available units?
14002 Ithaca Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14002 Ithaca Way have?
Some of 14002 Ithaca Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 Ithaca Way currently offering any rent specials?
14002 Ithaca Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 Ithaca Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14002 Ithaca Way is pet friendly.
Does 14002 Ithaca Way offer parking?
Yes, 14002 Ithaca Way does offer parking.
Does 14002 Ithaca Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14002 Ithaca Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 Ithaca Way have a pool?
No, 14002 Ithaca Way does not have a pool.
Does 14002 Ithaca Way have accessible units?
No, 14002 Ithaca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 Ithaca Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14002 Ithaca Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14002 Ithaca Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14002 Ithaca Way has units with air conditioning.
