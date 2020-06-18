14002 Ithaca Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando w/ New Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Flooring! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a split bedroom floorplan, walk in closet and a double car garage with a covered front porch on a corner lot. House is carpeted. NEW Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove and Washer/Dryer.



Location Features: Local Area Shopping and Entertainment, Just a short drive away from UCF Arboretum, Addition Arena, Spectrum Stadium, Fairways Country Club and Econ River Wilderness Area.



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5770263)