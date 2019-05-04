13867 Ginger Creek Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ginger Creek Subdivision - Very cute single family home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. All Appliances included with washer/dryer hook-ups. 1 car attached garage. Covered patio with fenced rear yard. Great Location.