13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange

13831 Ginger Creek Boulevard · (407) 298-9777 ext. 3936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13831 Ginger Creek Boulevard, University, FL 32826

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange · Avail. Jul 3

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange Available 07/03/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orlando, Fl. 32826 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd. Orlando, FL 32826; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Lawn Service Included NO Section 8 NO Pets!

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions: Take Highway 50 East of Alafaya Trail; Left onto Lake Pickett Road; Stay Straight to go onto Percival Road; Left onto Ginger Creek Blvd.

(RLNE2171560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have any available units?
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have?
Some of 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange pet-friendly?
No, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange offer parking?
No, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange does not offer parking.
Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have a pool?
No, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange does not have a pool.
Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have accessible units?
No, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange has units with air conditioning.
