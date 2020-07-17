All apartments in University
12395 Antonio Cir.

12395 Antonio Circle · (407) 901-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL 32826

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12395 Antonio Cir. · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas. The eat-in kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stove. Laundry located in kitchen area includes a washer and dryer (as is). This home is equipped with an exterior storage closet. The property is conveniently located near UCF, RWC Park, Spectrum Stadium, area restaurants and shopping!
Sorry, No Pets!

Proof of renters Insurance is required at lease signing.

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12395 Antonio Cir. have any available units?
12395 Antonio Cir. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12395 Antonio Cir. have?
Some of 12395 Antonio Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12395 Antonio Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
12395 Antonio Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12395 Antonio Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 12395 Antonio Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12395 Antonio Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 12395 Antonio Cir. offers parking.
Does 12395 Antonio Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12395 Antonio Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12395 Antonio Cir. have a pool?
No, 12395 Antonio Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 12395 Antonio Cir. have accessible units?
No, 12395 Antonio Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 12395 Antonio Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12395 Antonio Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12395 Antonio Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12395 Antonio Cir. has units with air conditioning.
