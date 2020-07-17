12395 Antonio Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas. The eat-in kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stove. Laundry located in kitchen area includes a washer and dryer (as is). This home is equipped with an exterior storage closet. The property is conveniently located near UCF, RWC Park, Spectrum Stadium, area restaurants and shopping!

Sorry, No Pets!



Proof of renters Insurance is required at lease signing.



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



