All apartments in University
Find more places like 12312 Fox Hound Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12312 Fox Hound Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

12312 Fox Hound Lane

12312 Fox Hound Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12312 Fox Hound Lane, University, FL 32826

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
12312 Fox Hound Lane Orlando FL 32826 - RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane have any available units?
12312 Fox Hound Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12312 Fox Hound Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12312 Fox Hound Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 Fox Hound Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane offer parking?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane have a pool?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane have accessible units?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12312 Fox Hound Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12312 Fox Hound Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology