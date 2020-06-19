All apartments in University
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:41 AM

12203 Coral Reef Dr

12203 Coral Reef Drive · (407) 584-5250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12203 Coral Reef Drive, University, FL 32826

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have any available units?
12203 Coral Reef Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12203 Coral Reef Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12203 Coral Reef Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 Coral Reef Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr offer parking?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have a pool?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have accessible units?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

