Home
/
University, FL
/
12203 Coral Reef Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:41 AM
12203 Coral Reef Dr
12203 Coral Reef Drive
·
(407) 584-5250
Location
12203 Coral Reef Drive, University, FL 32826
Price and availability
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have any available units?
12203 Coral Reef Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University, FL
.
Is 12203 Coral Reef Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12203 Coral Reef Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 Coral Reef Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University
.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr offer parking?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have a pool?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have accessible units?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 Coral Reef Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12203 Coral Reef Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
