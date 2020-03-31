Great end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The first floor is tiled along with bathrooms upstairs. Bedrooms have carpeting! The kitchen features all appliances, including washer/dryer. Open parking close to the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE have any available units?
12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE have?
Some of 12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.