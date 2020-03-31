All apartments in University
12164 PEPPERDINE PLACE

12164 Pepperdine Place · No Longer Available
Location

12164 Pepperdine Place, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Great end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The first floor is tiled along with bathrooms upstairs. Bedrooms have carpeting! The kitchen features all appliances, including washer/dryer. Open parking close to the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

