12144 Walden Woods Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

12144 Walden Woods Dr

12144 Walden Woods Drive
Location

12144 Walden Woods Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Town home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bed 2 Full bath home! Tile Flooring all through out the home great for entertaining family and friends. High Ceilings in the main living space. The Open kitchen highlights a beautiful open concept. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by an additional bedroom on the other side of the home which is a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Access to backyard behind the property and patio for entertaining guests. Garage not included but driveway is long and great length to fit 2 cars. Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,100.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,100.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr have any available units?
12144 Walden Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12144 Walden Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12144 Walden Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12144 Walden Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12144 Walden Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12144 Walden Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12144 Walden Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 12144 Walden Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 12144 Walden Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12144 Walden Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12144 Walden Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12144 Walden Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
