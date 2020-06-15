All apartments in University
Find more places like 12144 Pepperdine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12144 Pepperdine Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

12144 Pepperdine Place

12144 Pepperdine Place · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12144 Pepperdine Place, University, FL 32826

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12144 Pepperdine Place · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Orlando FL! - Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! The first floor and bathrooms have tile flooring. Bedrooms have carpeting! Extra-large back yard area, much bigger than most units! Ample parking, as well as off-street parking too! Close to the University of Central Florida (UCF) and the Waterford Lakes Town Center!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$1,225.00 Monthly Rent
$1,225.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12144 Pepperdine Place have any available units?
12144 Pepperdine Place has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12144 Pepperdine Place currently offering any rent specials?
12144 Pepperdine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12144 Pepperdine Place pet-friendly?
No, 12144 Pepperdine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12144 Pepperdine Place offer parking?
Yes, 12144 Pepperdine Place does offer parking.
Does 12144 Pepperdine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12144 Pepperdine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12144 Pepperdine Place have a pool?
No, 12144 Pepperdine Place does not have a pool.
Does 12144 Pepperdine Place have accessible units?
No, 12144 Pepperdine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12144 Pepperdine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12144 Pepperdine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12144 Pepperdine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12144 Pepperdine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12144 Pepperdine Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity