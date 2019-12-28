APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!!**2/2.5 in Cambridge Circle/ UCF Area** - 2/2.5 TownHouse!! Living room and eat in kitchen. All major appliances including stackable W/D. Great location! Close to UCF. Students welcome. TO GH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12080 Tift Circle have any available units?
12080 Tift Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12080 Tift Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12080 Tift Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.