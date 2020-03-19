All apartments in University
11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT

11467 Brown Quail Court · No Longer Available
Location

11467 Brown Quail Court, University, FL 32817

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This could be your dream home! Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding, and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have any available units?
11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have?
Some of 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT offers parking.
Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have a pool?
No, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have accessible units?
No, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

