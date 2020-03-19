11467 BROWN QUAIL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This could be your dream home! Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding, and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.