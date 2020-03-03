Rent Calculator
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE
11018 Rouse Run Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11018 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL 32817
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home.. Conveniently located near Waterford Lake Town Center, major expressways, businesses, and UCF. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have any available units?
11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University, FL
.
What amenities does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have?
Some of 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University
.
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11018 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
