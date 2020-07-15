All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 10245 SW 35th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, FL
/
10245 SW 35th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

10245 SW 35th St

10245 Southwest 35th Street · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10245 Southwest 35th Street, University Park, FL 33165
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing REMODELED HOME at Lee Manor 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185999

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. Near FIU. 4 bedrooms with bonus 5th room! Move-In Cost : (1st Month, Last Month, & Security Deposit). Move-In Documents: Driver's Licence, Proof of Employment, Back Ground Check, Minimum Credit Score 600. Landscaping and water is included in Rent.
Listing Info courtesy of Florida Realty of Miami Corp.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185999
Property Id 185999

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10245 SW 35th St have any available units?
10245 SW 35th St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10245 SW 35th St have?
Some of 10245 SW 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10245 SW 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
10245 SW 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10245 SW 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 10245 SW 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 10245 SW 35th St offer parking?
No, 10245 SW 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 10245 SW 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10245 SW 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10245 SW 35th St have a pool?
No, 10245 SW 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 10245 SW 35th St have accessible units?
No, 10245 SW 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10245 SW 35th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10245 SW 35th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10245 SW 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10245 SW 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10245 SW 35th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University Park 1 BedroomsUniversity Park 3 BedroomsUniversity Park Apartments with Balconies
University Park Apartments with ParkingUniversity Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FL
Broadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida International UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity