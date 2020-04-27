9849 Lancewood Street, Union Park, FL 32817 Union Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/2 DUPLEX NEAR UCF - Property Id: 254858
2/2 Duplex with large back yard and access to the Econ river trail. Wood floors in bedrooms and living room. Tiled in other areas. Screened in porch overlooking the back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254858 Property Id 254858
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5682119)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9849 Lancewood St have any available units?
9849 Lancewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 9849 Lancewood St have?
Some of 9849 Lancewood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9849 Lancewood St currently offering any rent specials?
9849 Lancewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.