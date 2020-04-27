All apartments in Union Park
9849 Lancewood St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

9849 Lancewood St

9849 Lancewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9849 Lancewood Street, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/2 DUPLEX NEAR UCF - Property Id: 254858

2/2 Duplex with large back yard and access to the Econ river trail. Wood floors in bedrooms and living room. Tiled in other areas. Screened in porch overlooking the back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254858
Property Id 254858

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

