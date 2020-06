Amenities

Cozy studio for rent located in Umatilla FL! - Cozy studio for rent located in Umatilla FL! Come see this comfortable 0/1 unit today! This property is located just off of State Road 19 and is walking distance to local shops, restaurants, and schools. Water is included in rent! It’s priced to rent quickly so don’t miss out!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$675.00 Monthly rental price

$675.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18 years old



****Tenant Liability Insurance will be required****



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history



(RLNE5462908)