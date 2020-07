Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!