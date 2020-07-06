All apartments in Trinity
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM

1428 GALLBERRY COURT

1428 Gallberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Gallberry Court, Trinity, FL 34655
Thousand Oaks East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 1428 Gallberry Ct Trinity FL 34655
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have any available units?
1428 GALLBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have?
Some of 1428 GALLBERRY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 GALLBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1428 GALLBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 GALLBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 GALLBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 GALLBERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

