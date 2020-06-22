11601 WEAVER PARK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

55+ gated Heritage Springs golf course community! Near the bustling East Lake corridor, this ideal location for active adults to make their new home so don' let another fun fulled day pass you by! Single family home located on a cul de sac in the popular gated community of Heritage Springs. The home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining area and pass thru window into the eat in kitchen. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer along with a private den having built in shelving. Master bedroom suite offers plenty of closet space, double sink vanity in the master bath along with walk in shower. Wonderful tiled screen enclosed lanai in the back of the home overlooking landscaped yard. Within its gates you will find tree lined streets, manicured lawns along with on-site amenities including recreational facilities, parks and an 18 hole Championship golf course. The Clubhouse offers a performing arts center, restaurant, four lighted tennis courts, bocce courts, heated pool and spa, fitness center, arts & craft rooms along with dances, parties and planned events. This is a non smoking residence with trash and lawn service included in the rent. The owner may approve a small pet with pet fee.