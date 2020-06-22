All apartments in Trinity
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

11601 WEAVER PARK COURT

11601 Weaver Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

11601 Weaver Park Court, Trinity, FL 34655
Heritage Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
55+ gated Heritage Springs golf course community! Near the bustling East Lake corridor, this ideal location for active adults to make their new home so don' let another fun fulled day pass you by! Single family home located on a cul de sac in the popular gated community of Heritage Springs. The home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining area and pass thru window into the eat in kitchen. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer along with a private den having built in shelving. Master bedroom suite offers plenty of closet space, double sink vanity in the master bath along with walk in shower. Wonderful tiled screen enclosed lanai in the back of the home overlooking landscaped yard. Within its gates you will find tree lined streets, manicured lawns along with on-site amenities including recreational facilities, parks and an 18 hole Championship golf course. The Clubhouse offers a performing arts center, restaurant, four lighted tennis courts, bocce courts, heated pool and spa, fitness center, arts & craft rooms along with dances, parties and planned events. This is a non smoking residence with trash and lawn service included in the rent. The owner may approve a small pet with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have any available units?
11601 WEAVER PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have?
Some of 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11601 WEAVER PARK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT does offer parking.
Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT has a pool.
Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11601 WEAVER PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
