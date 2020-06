Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PRICE REDUCED!!!!! Beautiful & well maintained Trinity Oaks 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home with over 2200 square feet of living area. Open plan featuring kitchen with breakfast bar opening to great room and dining area, formal dining room, large screened-in back porch. Fresh paint with wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Split bedrooms with master bedroom featuring walk in closets. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Must see!



Pet friendly