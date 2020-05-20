Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 225 116TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
225 116TH AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
225 116TH AVENUE
225 116th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
225 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great town house for rent on the Isle of Capri. Annual rental unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have any available units?
225 116TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Treasure Island, FL
.
Is 225 116TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
225 116TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 116TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Treasure Island
.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 116TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Treasure Island 1 Bedrooms
Treasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with Parking
Treasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Ellenton, FL
Mango, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FL
South Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FL
Osprey, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa