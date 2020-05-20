All apartments in Treasure Island
225 116TH AVENUE

225 116th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Great town house for rent on the Isle of Capri. Annual rental unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 116TH AVENUE have any available units?
225 116TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
Is 225 116TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
225 116TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 116TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 116TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 116TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 116TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
