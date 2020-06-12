All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 164 117TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
164 117TH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

164 117TH AVENUE

164 117th Avenue · (727) 204-8891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

164 117th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2nd floor unit in waterfront apartment building with coin operated laundry room on Treasure Island. This unit
has a direct waterfront view and large private balcony. One covered parking space dedicated to this unit.
One dog is permitted under 25 lbs with $600 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking in the unit. Application to
be completed online-$75 per person. Owner requires first, last, & security deposit ($4,185). Great location-
2 blocks to the beach, walking distance to Johns Pass, shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 117TH AVENUE have any available units?
164 117TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 117TH AVENUE have?
Some of 164 117TH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 117TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
164 117TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 117TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 117TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 164 117TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 164 117TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 164 117TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 117TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 117TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 164 117TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 164 117TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 164 117TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 164 117TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 117TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 117TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 117TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 164 117TH AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity