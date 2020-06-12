164 117TH AVENUE

Amenities
2nd floor unit in waterfront apartment building with coin operated laundry room on Treasure Island. This unit
has a direct waterfront view and large private balcony. One covered parking space dedicated to this unit.
One dog is permitted under 25 lbs with $600 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking in the unit. Application to
be completed online-$75 per person. Owner requires first, last, & security deposit ($4,185). Great location-
2 blocks to the beach, walking distance to Johns Pass, shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment.