Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
11905 3RD STREET E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11905 3RD STREET E

11905 3rd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

11905 3rd Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Wonderful Treasure Island-Isle of Capri Location! This 2nd Floor 1 BR Apt. is only a 10 Minute Walk to the Sugar-Sand Beaches of Treasure Island!! Newer Paint and Carpeting. From the Complex's Private Dock, Enjoy Watching the Sunrise or the Occasional Dolphins that Venture into the Wide Canal. Or How About Catching Dinner Right from your Backyard? Cozy Courtyard Stone Table or Rear Yard Table for Outdoor Dining/Grilling or just an Evening Chat. Central Heat and A/C, No Pets Please. First & Last Months Rent Plus Security of $795 Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11905 3RD STREET E have any available units?
11905 3RD STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11905 3RD STREET E have?
Some of 11905 3RD STREET E's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11905 3RD STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11905 3RD STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 3RD STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 11905 3RD STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11905 3RD STREET E offer parking?
No, 11905 3RD STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 11905 3RD STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11905 3RD STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 3RD STREET E have a pool?
No, 11905 3RD STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 11905 3RD STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11905 3RD STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 3RD STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11905 3RD STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11905 3RD STREET E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11905 3RD STREET E has units with air conditioning.
