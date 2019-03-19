11905 3RD STREET E

Amenities

Wonderful Treasure Island-Isle of Capri Location! This 2nd Floor 1 BR Apt. is only a 10 Minute Walk to the Sugar-Sand Beaches of Treasure Island!! Newer Paint and Carpeting. From the Complex's Private Dock, Enjoy Watching the Sunrise or the Occasional Dolphins that Venture into the Wide Canal. Or How About Catching Dinner Right from your Backyard? Cozy Courtyard Stone Table or Rear Yard Table for Outdoor Dining/Grilling or just an Evening Chat. Central Heat and A/C, No Pets Please. First & Last Months Rent Plus Security of $795 Required.