11750 4TH STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a wonderful summer home. Come and relax in this Coastal Living Charmer. This Waterfront home is located on Capri Isle. Inside enjoy sweeping waterviews. Wonderful enclosed Florida Room overlooking the oversized saltwater pool.