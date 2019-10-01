11750 4th Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706 Isle Of Capri
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a wonderful summer home. Come and relax in this Coastal Living Charmer. This Waterfront home is located on Capri Isle. Inside enjoy sweeping waterviews. Wonderful enclosed Florida Room overlooking the oversized saltwater pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11750 4TH STREET E have any available units?
11750 4TH STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11750 4TH STREET E have?
Some of 11750 4TH STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 4TH STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11750 4TH STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.