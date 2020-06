Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You will love living in this waterfront home that has been totally remodeled with designer flooring, state of the art kitchen with top of the line appliances. The Island Design is open to great room, kit & dining with wide water views. All new bath vanities, tile & jetted tub in guest bath. Huge backyard with dock & boat lift. Enjoy morning coffee in the Florida room & watch beautiful sunrises! Move in immediately!