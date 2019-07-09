10126 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beach frontage directly on the Gulf in Treasure Island. Beach penthouse with direct open views of the gulf and fabulous sunsets from your private balcony in small rental community. Walk out your door onto Treasure Island Beach! Amazing sunsets, small private beach, community pool. You have the whole 2nd floor. 2 bedrooms 2 baths. 2nd Floor deck facing Gulf. Nice kitchen. Rent includes water, pest & grounds care. Laundry equipment provided but not warranted. Open parking lot for residents only, pet friendly, won't last! Long term rentals only.