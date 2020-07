Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga business center car wash area dog grooming area internet access online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Surrounded by a 1,000-acre nature preserve, Camden Bay's 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans have screened patios, and private boat ramps with direct channel access to Tampa Bay. Other features include sparkling swimming pools, fitness center with yoga studio, tennis courts, dog park, BBQ areas, boat parking, private garages and storage areas. We're ideally situated in Tampa Bay, bordering Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and minutes away from Tampa International Airport, area beaches and downtown. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.