Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT
9519 Pembridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9519 Pembridge Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Timberlane Subdivision Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great room, large eat in kitchen & breakfast bar and fenced yard. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & major thoroughfares.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Similar Pages
Town 'n' Country 1 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with Pool
Town 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town N County Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg