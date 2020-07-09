All apartments in Town 'n' Country
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT

9519 Pembridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

9519 Pembridge Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Timberlane Subdivision Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great room, large eat in kitchen & breakfast bar and fenced yard. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & major thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 PEMBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

