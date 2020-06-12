All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9208 Spy Glass Ct

9208 Spyglass Court · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Spyglass Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9208 Spy Glass Ct Available 01/02/19 Large Screened In Back Porch and Yard!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE3481902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct have any available units?
9208 Spy Glass Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 9208 Spy Glass Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Spy Glass Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 Spy Glass Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9208 Spy Glass Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct offer parking?
No, 9208 Spy Glass Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 Spy Glass Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct have a pool?
No, 9208 Spy Glass Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct have accessible units?
No, 9208 Spy Glass Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9208 Spy Glass Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 Spy Glass Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 Spy Glass Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
