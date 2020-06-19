9115 TUDOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Wonderful water views of canal from family room, master, and screened balconies off both. Features tile floor in living room, dining room , kitchen and baths. Laminate floors in both bedrooms. kitchen has glass top range and pass through to family room. Formal living ro, om, dining room, and separate large family room overlooking canal. Updated baths and kitchen. Large storage closet. Rent includes water and sewer. Community has 2 pool, tennis and handball courts, clubhouse, onsite property manager, outdoor grill and picnic area, and canal overlook.