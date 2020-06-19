All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9115 TUDOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9115 TUDOR DRIVE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

9115 TUDOR DRIVE

9115 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9115 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Wonderful water views of canal from family room, master, and screened balconies off both. Features tile floor in living room, dining room , kitchen and baths. Laminate floors in both bedrooms. kitchen has glass top range and pass through to family room. Formal living ro, om, dining room, and separate large family room overlooking canal. Updated baths and kitchen. Large storage closet. Rent includes water and sewer. Community has 2 pool, tennis and handball courts, clubhouse, onsite property manager, outdoor grill and picnic area, and canal overlook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have any available units?
9115 TUDOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have?
Some of 9115 TUDOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 TUDOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9115 TUDOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 TUDOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 TUDOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg